Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Trading Up 7.4%
Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $7.47.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
