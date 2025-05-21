Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $7.47.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

