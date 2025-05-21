Williams-Sonoma Q1 EPS Increased by Telsey Advisory Group

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Monday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Shares of WSM opened at $172.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.95. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $129,646.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,715.72. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $1,212,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,002.65. This trade represents a 32.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,635 shares of company stock worth $13,236,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

