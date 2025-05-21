WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Position Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 316,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,434 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

WisdomTree Stock Down 1.2%

WT opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. WisdomTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.07.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

About WisdomTree

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.