Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WH. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,853,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,810,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63,006 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,730 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,292 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,309,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,306,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,936,706.56. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

