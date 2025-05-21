Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $0.69. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut Wynn Macau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau Stock Up 1.6%

About Wynn Macau

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.