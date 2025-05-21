Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

