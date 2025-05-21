Zoe L. Dickson Sells 7,915 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

3M Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:MMM opened at $154.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52 week low of $96.76 and a 52 week high of $156.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 147,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 11,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.08.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

