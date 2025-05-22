1,444 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $142,670,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $74,005,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nordson by 676.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,539,000 after buying an additional 214,594 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Nordson by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,135,000 after buying an additional 111,538 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,226,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,887,000 after buying an additional 93,146 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. Loop Capital raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.20.

Nordson Stock Down 2.9%

Nordson stock opened at $196.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $165.03 and a 1-year high of $266.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.