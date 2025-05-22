18,154 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUR

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.