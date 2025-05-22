186,744 Shares in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 186,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth about $2,227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,365,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 50,402 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 287,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of FSM stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $290.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSM shares. CIBC lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

