23,046 Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Upwork by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.52. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,178.60. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $35,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,989.20. The trade was a 56.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,593 shares of company stock valued at $9,424,837. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

