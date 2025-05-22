34,896 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

