4,346 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $594.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

