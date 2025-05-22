44,080 Shares in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $16,771,000. CF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth $2,799,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,759 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 135,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 63,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 482,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 172,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 2.6%

MFIC opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.49 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 37.05%. Research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 122.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

