4,863 Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 988.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion Stock Down 2.6%

TRUP stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $57.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $341.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $133,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,258.56. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brenna Mcgibney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $123,316.62. This trade represents a 57.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,802. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

