522 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in RH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in RH by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in RH by 1,960.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,148,000 after purchasing an additional 346,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in RH by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 315,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,126,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH opened at $195.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.80 and its 200 day moving average is $312.06. RH has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $457.26.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $276.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $437.00) on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

