Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Adeia by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 48,382 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of Adeia by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adeia in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Adeia in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADEA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Adeia Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.22 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 17.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

