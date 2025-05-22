Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,949,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,030,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,917,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 1,801.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 767,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 727,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFRM. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Affirm from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

Affirm Stock Down 5.0%

AFRM stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,282.66. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $1,029,149.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,434.40. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,694 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.