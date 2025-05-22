Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,998,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,406 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Amcor worth $28,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Amcor by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $996,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Amcor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 247,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.07%.

In other Amcor news, Director Achal Agarwal acquired 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

