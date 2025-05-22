Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $478,674,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,382,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,394,000 after acquiring an additional 121,452 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,387,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,083 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,558,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,961,000 after acquiring an additional 655,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COLD opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $628.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -213.95%.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,900. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLD. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

