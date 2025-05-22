Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other news, CEO Angela M. Aman acquired 2,797 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,153.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $140,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,484.48. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

