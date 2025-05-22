Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lancaster Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 568,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,350,000 after acquiring an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Autoliv by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.5%

ALV stock opened at $100.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.44. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $127,391.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,013.86. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,218.59. This represents a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

