Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Aspen Technology worth $31,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 690,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,479,000 after purchasing an additional 661,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 509,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,164,000 after purchasing an additional 396,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $70,813,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $66,680,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $48,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $264.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,304.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.25 and a 1-year high of $277.37.
Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.
