Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,381,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,272 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $29,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Avantor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Avantor by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 917.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.