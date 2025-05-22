Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Holdings Lowered by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $652.73.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $735.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.86. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.52 and a 52-week high of $748.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.84, for a total value of $960,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,858.36. The trade was a 21.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,064 shares of company stock worth $15,817,127 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.