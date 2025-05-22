Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 8,113 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ESAB were worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESAB. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ESAB by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,001,000 after acquiring an additional 337,983 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ESAB by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $185,839.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,807.35. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Trading Down 2.6%

ESAB opened at $125.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day moving average is $122.52. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $88.54 and a 1-year high of $135.97.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $678.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.66 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price objective on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

ESAB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

