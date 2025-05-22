Bank of America Corp DE Has $14.72 Million Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $14,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

NYSE LZB opened at $42.23 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.33.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

