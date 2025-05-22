Battery Technology Stocks To Watch Now – May 20th

Mullen Automotive, Platinum Group Metals, American Battery Technology, TETRA Technologies, and NOVONIX are the five Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in developing, manufacturing or supplying batteries and related energy storage solutions—most commonly lithium-ion, solid-state or flow batteries. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to firms that enable electric vehicles, grid stabilization and portable electronics through advances in energy density, cost reduction and charging speed. Performance in this sector often correlates with trends in clean energy adoption, electric transportation and government incentives for decarbonization. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of NASDAQ MULN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 50,291,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,249.55. Mullen Automotive has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3,198,000.00.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Shares of NYSE:PLG traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. 3,176,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,898. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Platinum Group Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.64.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABAT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. 896,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -2.44. American Battery Technology has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

TTI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 400,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.92 million, a PE ratio of 143.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Shares of NASDAQ NVX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 39,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,902. NOVONIX has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

