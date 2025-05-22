Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 34,718 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in Best Buy by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 39,230 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 109,230 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.94. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.99%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $226,844.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,051.22. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,620,637.60. This represents a 3.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

