Best Luxury Goods Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 20th

New York Times, RealReal, and Riskified are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture and sell premium products—such as designer fashion, high-end automobiles, fine jewelry and upscale accessories—characterized by strong brand equity, exclusivity and high price points. These stocks often benefit from resilient profit margins and pricing power, but they can be cyclical and sensitive to changes in global economic conditions and consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYSE:NYT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.31. 495,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,093. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. New York Times has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $58.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of REAL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 1,243,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,979. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. RealReal has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $604.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.61.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

RSKD stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. 427,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,249. Riskified has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $824.58 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

