Best Mid Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 20th

D-Wave Quantum, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Nebius Group, Rigetti Computing, Nordstrom, and Oklo are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalization typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They offer a blend of growth potential and relative stability, sitting between the higher-volatility small caps and the more established large caps. Investors often include mid-caps in portfolios to balance risk and return. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. 275,545,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,232,508. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 215,872,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,828,297. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 64,025,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,992,938. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Shares of NBIS traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 27,634,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,660. Nebius Group has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 81,956,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,598,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.41. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

JWN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,738,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.36. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Oklo stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. 13,866,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,998,277. Oklo has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of -0.02.

