Best Travel Stocks To Research – May 20th

Costco Wholesale, Alibaba Group, and Booking are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business serves the travel and tourism industry—examples include airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines and online booking platforms. Their share prices tend to move with shifts in consumer travel demand, economic cycles, seasonal patterns and geopolitical events. Many investors track travel stocks as a barometer for the broader health of global tourism and leisure markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $1,037.11. The stock had a trading volume of 933,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $963.62 and its 200-day moving average is $969.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $788.20 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $125.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,280,353. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.10 and its 200-day moving average is $107.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $78.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5,299.95. 115,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,759. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,379.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,754.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,885.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Featured Stories