Best Video Game Stocks To Follow Now – May 20th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Bloomz, Five Below, TKO Group, and Dolby Laboratories are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies engaged in creating, publishing, distributing and selling video games as well as related hardware and services. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the gaming industry’s growth, which is driven by new releases, technological innovation and evolving consumer entertainment preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $97.59. 9,458,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,822,938. Walmart has a 1 year low of $63.87 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $780.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $98.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,625,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.36. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $240.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Bloomz (BLMZ)

BloomZ, Inc. is an audio producing and voice actor managing company. It offers audio production and voice acting educational services. It operates through audio production, VTuber management and voice actor workshop business lines. The Audio Production business provides audio production services for animations and video games.

BLMZ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 721,474,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,363,545. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. Bloomz has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLMZ

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

FIVE traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.80. 738,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Five Below has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $141.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO Group stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.68. 180,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,176. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $100.76 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.43 and a 200 day moving average of $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of -387.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.96. 79,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,967. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.58. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Recommended Stories