BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk downgraded BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 4.9%

NYSE BBAI opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.32.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $132,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,205.50. This represents a 13.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Peffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 730,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,750.25. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,219 shares of company stock worth $532,605 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BigBear.ai Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

