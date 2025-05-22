BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLFS

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $239,946.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 309,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,014,992.16. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,400. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,094 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,551,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,106,000 after purchasing an additional 311,585 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,594,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,386,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,789,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,145,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,733,000 after buying an additional 377,111 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 13.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 947,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,631,000 after buying an additional 113,937 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.