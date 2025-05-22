Blockchain Stocks To Research – May 19th

Oracle, Applied Digital, Globant, Riot Platforms, and Core Scientific are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, use, or provide services related to blockchain technology—the decentralized ledger system underlying cryptocurrencies. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth of blockchain applications such as smart contracts, supply-chain tracking, and decentralized finance. Because blockchain is an evolving field, these equities can be more volatile and carry different risks compared to traditional tech stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,454,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.91 and its 200-day moving average is $162.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $198.31.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,341,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,881,592. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 5.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Globant stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.34. 1,071,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,302. Globant has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.94.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.93. 9,140,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,224,392. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 4.74. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,464,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,167,052. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 6.66. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

