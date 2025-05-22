BMO Capital Markets Lowers Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $94.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Westlake from $122.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.51. Westlake has a 1-year low of $73.63 and a 1-year high of $161.31.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 371,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at $706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,150,000 after buying an additional 102,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 22,982.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 48,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 48,263 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

