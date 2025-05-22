BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $800,000 Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 154.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Open Text were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OTEX. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Open Text Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.