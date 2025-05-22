Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $32,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,081.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 324,262 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BFAM opened at $122.91 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.59 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $665.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,708.18. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $125,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,446.64. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $561,900. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.