Brokerages Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Target Price at $19.17

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,331.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 509,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 473,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC opened at $5.87 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $417.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

