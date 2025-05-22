Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 572 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $51,011,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,639,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,748,000 after buying an additional 229,739 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 328.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 223,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,821,000 after buying an additional 171,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,905,000 after buying an additional 105,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $156,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,532,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,932,258.40. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of SWX opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

