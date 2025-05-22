Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,282.66. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $730,556.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,067.12. The trade was a 26.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,765 shares of company stock worth $2,694,694 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AFRM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

