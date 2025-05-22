Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,587,478 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $28,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Celanese by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Celanese by 14.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,300,000 after acquiring an additional 34,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of CE stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $154.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is -0.79%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

