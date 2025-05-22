Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 680,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,116 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $14,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 600.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

CLBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. The firm had revenue of $107.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

