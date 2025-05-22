Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 9.0%

Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $315.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.60. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

