Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,145,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 968,525 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 912.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 983,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 886,123 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,043,000 after purchasing an additional 701,594 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,555,000 after purchasing an additional 533,895 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of GBDC opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.05%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.