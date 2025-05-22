Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.30 Million Stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,495,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $646.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

