Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,805,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 204,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 6.6%

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.