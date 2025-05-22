Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 4,775 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,536,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,707,000 after acquiring an additional 44,782 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,034,000 after buying an additional 1,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,994,000 after buying an additional 47,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,668,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,614,000 after buying an additional 484,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.87.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

