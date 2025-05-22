Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,841 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Embraer were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Embraer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Embraer by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:ERJ opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Embraer Dividend Announcement

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

